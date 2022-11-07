Osisko Gold to acquire royalty on SolGold's Cascabel project for $50M upfront

Nov. 07, 2022
  • Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) stated Monday it has made a $50M financing commitment to Canada's SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) in exchange of royalty on its copper and gold property in northeastern Ecuador.
  • That translates a upfront cash payment of US$50M by Osisko to acquire a 0.6% net smelter return royalty on SolGold's entire 4,979 hectare Cascabel property including the Alpala project.
  • As compiled by SolGold, total resources at Cascabel currently represent approximately 20% and 16% of the total copper and gold in new major deposit discoveries since 2012.
  • Osisko expects to receive minimum US$4M annually under this royalty contract, beginning in 2030 and until the end of 2039.
  • "We are excited to partner with SolGold on one of the best copper-gold discoveries made over the last decade. We believe that Alpala has the potential to become a Tier-1 asset with a much longer mine life than currently envisaged.....Osisko’s investment in SolGold adds yet another high-quality royalty to our portfolio of peer-leading growth," commented Osisko President and CEO Sandeep Singh.
  • Under the agreement, SolGold is given a right to buydown one-third of the NSR percentage for 4 years; however, the closing remains subject to customary conditions.

