Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) stock climbed 5.8% in Monday premarket trading after the payment technology company raised its full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA and lifted the lower end of its gross revenue target range following better-than-expected Q3 earnings.

It expects adjusted EBITDA to be $275M-280M in 2022 compared with $255M-265M in the previous view. Gross revenue is expected to be $1.95B-2.0B versus $2.01B consensus and $1.90B-2.0B in the previous guidance.

And payment volume for 2022 is seen to be $70B-71B, up from the prior range of $68B-70B.

For the third quarter, adjusted EPS of $0.44, topping the average analyst estimate of $0.43, advanced from $0.33 in Q2.

Q3 revenue of $547.3M, exceeding the $550.5M consensus, increased from $506.7M in the second quarter.

"I attribute our performance this quarter to well-executed organic initiatives, like SkyTab POS and our gateway sunset program, as well as disciplined investments in new verticals that moderate the typical seasonality that would have been expected in our high growth core," said CEO Jared Isaacman.

Gross revenue less network fees was $196.7M, up 33% from the year-ago quarter.

End-to-end payment volume stood at $20.6B in Q3, representing a Y/Y jump of 53%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $85.4M rose from $55.8M a year before.

Adjusted free cash flow came in at $95.3M compared with $36.7M in Q3 2021.

Conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

