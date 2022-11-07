Blue Apron slides to all-time low after another unprofitable quarter, pulled guidance

Nov. 07, 2022 8:30 AM ETBlue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Meal Delivery Service Blue Apron To Go Public On NYSE

Scott Eisen

Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) hit a new low in the premarket session on Monday after the meal-kit delivery platform reported a larger Q3 loss than anticipated and and pulled its revenue growth target for the year.

Execs also issued a financial warning, saying if the company does not receive the private placement or gift card funds in a timely manner and is unable to reduce a sufficient amount of costs, raise alternative funds or negotiate covenant relief from its lenders, the company expects that it will breach its minimum liquidity covenant as early as later this month. Blue Apron (APRN) said it is working with financial advisors to evaluate financing and other alternatives, in addition to being in discussions with its lenders.

Despite withdrawing its previously announced revenue growth target of 7% to 13% for the full year, Blue Apron (APRN) said it remains focused on achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability in the future. For now, investors seem skeptical.

Shares of Blue Apron (APRN) fell 15.95% premarket to $1.74 following the earnings update.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.