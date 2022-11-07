XPEV, LI and BTU are among pre market gainers
- Digital World Acquisition (DWACW) +40% WT EXP 063028 (DWACW) - FORM DEFA14A | Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive).
- GigaCloud Technology (GCT) +26%.
- Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) +22% surges 24% as former President suggests he might run in 2024.
- Orgenesis (ORGS) +23%.
- Selina Hospitality (SLNA) +13%.
- Phunware (PHUN) +13%.
- Uranium Royalty (UROY) +10%.
- AMTD Digital (HKD) +9%.
- Jianzhi Education Technology (JZ) +9%.
- GDS Holdings (GDS) +9%.
- Ouster (OUST) +8% Ouster propose to merge in all-stock deal.
- Perfect (PERF) +8%.
- SOS Limited (SOS) +7%.
- DermTech (DMTK) +7%.
- RLX Technology (RLX) +7% to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 16, 2022.
- Oatly Group AB (OTLY) +6%.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) +6%.
- Nine Energy Service (NINE) +6% Q3 earnings call release.
- XPeng (XPEV) +6%.
- Bilibili (BILI) +6%.
- Sono Group (SEV) +5%.
- IAA (IAA) +5% to acquire IAA in $7.3B stock and cash deal.
- Enovix (ENVX) +5% names T.J. Rodgers as executive chairman.
- Li Auto (LI) +5%.
- Niu Technologies (NIU) +5%.
