Werner Enterprises acquires ReedTMS Logistics
Nov. 07, 2022 8:30 AM ETWerner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) has acquired 100% of the stock of Reed Transport Services and RTS-TMS, doing business as ReedTMS Logistics.
- Founded in 1996, Tampa, Florida-based ReedTMS is a asset-light logistics provider and truckload carrier, offering a comprehensive suite of freight brokerage and truckload solutions. For the 12 months ended Sep 30, 2022, the business generated $372M in revenue.
- ReedTMS will operate as a standalone business unit within Werner (WERN), and we will report their freight brokerage financial results in our Werner Logistics segment and their truckload financial results in the Dedicated business unit in Truckload Transportation Services segment.
Comments