Ballard Power Systems GAAP EPS of -$0.14 in-line, revenue of $21.3M misses by $2.64M
- Ballard Power Systems press release (NASDAQ:BLDP): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.14 in-line.
- Revenue of $21.3M (-15.5% Y/Y) misses by $2.64M.
- Shares +2.6% PM.
- CEO comment: "We continue to advance on our product cost reduction roadmap, with measured progress from technology innovation, supply chain developments and advanced manufacturing initiatives. We are running ahead of our cost reduction targets which we expect to enable significant gross margin expansion in our long-term financial plan. This quarter our revenue and gross margin were $21.3 million and (22)%, respectively. As previously communicated, we continue to see a challenging gross margin picture which we expect to persist through 2023 until our volume ramps and our product cost reduction initiatives move into production. We exited the quarter with a strong balance sheet to support our growth strategy."
