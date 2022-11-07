Cronos stock falls as Q3 sees loss, US revenue slumps 76%

Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) stock fell ~6% premarket on Monday after the Q3 results missed estimates.

Cronos saw a net loss of -$36.89M, compared to net income of $77.66M in Q3 2021.

Q3 net revenue grew +2.53% Y/Y to $20.92M, but missed estimates. The company said the growth was mainly due to an increase in net revenue in the Rest of World (ROW) segment driven by growth in the Israeli medical market and higher extract sales in the Canadian adult-use market.

This was partially offset by a reduction in revenue in the U.S. segment, lower cannabis flower sales in the Canadian adult-use market due to an adverse price/mix shift and the impact of weakening Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar during the current period, Cronos added.

Net Revenue in U.S. declined -75.52% Y/Y to $514K. In Q2, U.S. revenue had fallen -34% Y/Y to $1.46M.

Q3 ROW revenue grew +11.48% Y/Y to ~$20.41M. Net revenue in Israel had increased +87.61% Y/Y to $7.04M.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$21.7M, compared to -$46.77M in the year ago period.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments on a constant currency basis decreased to $937.2M as of Sept. 30, compared to $1B as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Outlook:

"While executing on our innovation pipeline, we also remain on track for the previously announced $20 to $25 million in operating expense savings for 2022," said Cronos Chairman, President and CEO continued Mike Gorenstein. "Importantly, we will seek additional opportunities to deliver more efficiencies in 2023."

In Q3 operating expense had declined -42.2% Y/Y to $32.16M. The company noted that the decline was mainly due to lower advertising and marketing spend and lower payroll-related costs in the U.S. segment due to its Realignment, reduced costs linked with the timing of Ginkgo milestones and a cancellation of beauty-focused product development spending in the U.S. segment, and expected credit loss allowance revaluation recognized in the three- and nine-month comparative periods.

This was partially offset by higher restructuring costs related to the Realignment, including the planned exit of the Peace Naturals Campus.

CRON -5.84% to $2.90 premarket Nov. 7