LuxUrban Hotels announces strategic partnership with Rebel Hotel
Nov. 07, 2022 8:41 AM ETLuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) has announced a strategic partnership with Rebel Hotel, a full-service, technology-focused hospitality management company serving clients across the United States.
- Under the terms, Rebel Hotel will assume a variety of operational responsibilities associated with the Co.’s current and future New York City portfolio of hotel units marketed under the Company’s LuxUrban brand.
- "Specifically, this collaboration delivers margin enhancements that, in our estimation, the Co. would not have been able to realize until at least 2024." said Brian Ferdinand, Chairman and CEO of LuxUrban Hotels.
