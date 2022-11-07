National Energy Services Reunited receives potential delisting notice from Nasdaq

Nov. 07, 2022 8:45 AM ETNational Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) informed shareholders on Monday that it has received a delisting determination letter from Nasdaq on failing to timely file its annual report for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
  • The deadline for filing of Form 20-F was Oct.31, 2022.
  • That leaves company's ordinary shares and warrants subject to delisting from Nasdaq.
  • However, NSER has extended the expiry of its warrants for two years until June 2025 as the company carries out the process to file its delinquent filing with the SEC and regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing rule, report.

Comments

