Elastic stays top software pick at Citi going into year-end, Veeva Systems moves up
Nov. 07, 2022 8:47 AM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC), VEEVTDCBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is still the top software pick at Citi going into the end of the year and following the recent quarterly results, despite concerns for "choppy trading" for the remainder of 2022.
- Analyst Tyler Radke noted that the Ash Kulkarni-led Elastic (ESTC) is likely to keep generating revenue growth at current levels, due in part to its product cycle and mix shift to the cloud, helping it gain market share.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) moved up in Citi's rankings, going to 2 from 8, as Radke said it's likely that near-term numbers are "less at risk," due to "high quality/durable growth runway + best-in-class profitability."
- Teradata (TDC) also moved up in Citi's rankings, as it remains a top "consensus/value idea" due to its greater than 10% free cash flow yield and strong year-end seasonality and new product catalysts that could improve sentiment and numbers.
- In August, Elastic (ESTC) reported its first quarter results that showed slower cloud revenue growth.
