City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) turned in third-quarter results Monday that exceeded consensus estimates as the company's operating expenses edged down from a year ago against a backdrop of solid leasing activity.

Q3 revenue of $45.52M, surpassing the average analyst estimate of $44.67M, increased from $44.89M in Q3 of last year.

Operating expenses totaled $36.47M, down from $37.73M in the year-ago quarter.

During Q3, the company's total leasing activity was approximately 195K square feet, which included 137,000 square feet of new leasing and 58K square feet of renewals.

Its total portfolio contained 6.0M net rentable square feet and was 85.8% occupied as of September 30. Same store cash net operating income decelerated 4.3% Y/Y in Q3.

Full-year guidance for core FFO and NOI was reiterated. "Heading into the end of the year and looking forward to 2023, we intend to operate conservatively while taking active steps to enhance our competitive positioning," said CEO James Farrar.

