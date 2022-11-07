Summit Industrial Income rises on proposed acquisition by GIC and Dream Industrial

  • Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTC:SMMCF) (SMU.UN:CA) rose ~28% pre-market after an announcement on the proposed acquisition by GIC and Dream Industrial REIT (OTC:DREUF) (DIR.UN:CA).
  • GIC and Dream Industrial REIT are set to acquire Summit Industrial in an all-cash transaction.
  • A joint venture between GIC and DIR have entered into an agreement for the all-cash transaction valued at ~CAD5.9B.
  • SMMCF unitholders will receive a cash consideration of $23.50 per unit by way of a special distribution and a redemption of units.
  • The board has approved the transaction.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2023.
  • GIC and DIR have formed a limited partnership with an ownership structure of 90% and 10%, respectively.
