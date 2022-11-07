SG Blocks unit announces ~$11.5M expansion with largest client

Nov. 07, 2022 8:54 AM ETSG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) said Monday its unit SG ECHO expanded on its relationship with a private client in the logistics and infrastructure sector in one of the largest contracts to date for the subsidiary.
  • The firm in Apr. announced a purchase order for over 100 units with the client, which would generate ~$6M in revenue.
  • In the recent expansion, the client delivered an additional purchase order for 90 trailers.
  • More orders are expected to follow in 2023.
  • Expected price for the units from the orders received and expected orders from the client currently stands at ~$11.5M.
  • Shares of SG Blocks (SGBX+3.1% before the bell.

Comments

