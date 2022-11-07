Orgenesis jumps 26% on $50M investment from Metalmark Capital
Nov. 07, 2022 9:21 AM ETOrgenesis Inc. (ORGS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Metalmark Capital Partners announced an investment partnership whereby Metalmark has agreed to make a growth investment of up to $50M in Orgenesis.
- The investment will be made at a pre-money valuation of $125M and will consist of an upfront investment of $30M and two future investments of $10M each.
- The initial investment of $30M will consist of $20M in cash and conversion of the convertible loan Metalmark previously provided to Morgenesis in August 2022.
- Morgenesis will use the investment to develop and expand its new POCare Services business globally, but with an initial focus on the US.
- Stock surges 26% on news.
