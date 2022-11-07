Orgenesis jumps 26% on $50M investment from Metalmark Capital

  • Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Metalmark Capital Partners announced an investment partnership whereby Metalmark has agreed to make a growth investment of up to $50M in Orgenesis.
  • The investment will be made at a pre-money valuation of $125M and will consist of an upfront investment of $30M and two future investments of $10M each.
  • The initial investment of $30M will consist of $20M in cash and conversion of the convertible loan Metalmark previously provided to Morgenesis in August 2022.
  • Morgenesis will use the investment to develop and expand its new POCare Services business globally, but with an initial focus on the US.
  • Stock surges 26% on news.

