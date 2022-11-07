Incyte, Mirati team up for trial of combo therapy for solid tumors
Nov. 07, 2022
- Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) entered a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement.
- The companies will evaluate a combination of Incyte's small molecule PD-L1 inhibitor INCB99280 and Mirati's KRASG12C selective inhibitor adagrasib.
- Incyte will start and sponsor a phase 1/1b study of INCB99280 and adagrasib in patients with KRASG12C-mutated solid tumors, the companies noted.
- "Incyte's small molecule, oral PD-L1 program has shown promising safety and efficacy in early studies – INCB99280’s shorter half life may result in improved management of immune mediated adverse events and better clinical outcomes," said Lance Leopold, group vice president, Clinical Development Hematology and Oncology, Incyte.
