Incyte, Mirati team up for trial of combo therapy for solid tumors

Nov. 07, 2022 9:28 AM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY), MRTXBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medical Research Laboratory: Two Scientists Wearing Face Masks use Microscope, Analyse Sample in Petri Dish, Discuss Innovative Technology. Advanced Scientific Lab for Medicine, Biotechnology

gorodenkoff

  • Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) entered a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement.
  • The companies will evaluate a combination of Incyte's small molecule PD-L1 inhibitor INCB99280 and Mirati's KRASG12C selective inhibitor adagrasib.
  • Incyte will start and sponsor a phase 1/1b study of INCB99280 and adagrasib in patients with KRASG12C-mutated solid tumors, the companies noted.
  • "Incyte's small molecule, oral PD-L1 program has shown promising safety and efficacy in early studies – INCB99280’s shorter half life may result in improved management of immune mediated adverse events and better clinical outcomes," said Lance Leopold, group vice president, Clinical Development Hematology and Oncology, Incyte.

