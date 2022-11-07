Rallybio sees positive results in phase 1 trial of complement-mediated diseases candidate
Nov. 07, 2022 9:25 AM ETRallybio Corporation (RLYB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) reported positive phase 1 top-line results for its complement-mediated diseases candidate RLYB116.
- In the study, a single, 1mL subcutaneous injection of 100 mg of RLYB116 led to a reduction in free C5 more than 99% within 24 hours of dosing.
- RLYB116 is an of inhibitor of the protein complement component 5 (C5).
- RLYB116 was observed to be generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported.
- Rallybio (RLYB) released its Q3 2022 earnings earlier Monday morning.
