Intercontinental Exchange's decarbonization index picked by Hua Nan for new index fund
Nov. 07, 2022 9:24 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Taiwan-based investment firm Hua Nan Investment Trust has selected Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index on Monday to use as a benchmark for its newly launched index fund.
- ICE's decarbonization index is a market capitalization-weighted equity benchmark designed to track the performance of companies that are involved in activities that support the broader global carbon shift.
- “The Hua Nan Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index Fund, benchmarked to the ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index, marks the first ESG product launched that captures the megatrend around carbon intensity in Taiwan,” said Magnus Cattan, head of ICE Fixed Income and Data Services in APAC region.
- The move shows how firms continue to use ICE's green energy-focused indexes in an effort to measure carbon intensity relative to their ESG investment goals. In August, Intercontinental Exhange launched 10 new carbon credit future vintages to 2030.
