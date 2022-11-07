Meta Platforms shares rise with big layoffs expected this week

Meta logo is shown on a device screen

Fritz Jorgensen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) shares started the week on an upbeat note, and rose almost 4% Monday following a report that massive layoffs are coming to the social-media giant this week.
  • The Facebook parent company is preparing to cut "many thousands" of jobs in the wake of a disappointing earnings report that included rising costs associated with Meta's (META) moves into metaverse platforms. The Wall Street Journal first reported of the potential layoffs late Sunday.
  • Meta (META) currently has approximately 87,000 employees.
  • Layoffs in the social-media sector have been in the spotlight since Elon Musk completed his $44B acquisition of Twitter in late October, promptly fired several top executives, and then slashed about 3,700 jobs, or roughly half of Twitter's employee base on Friday. A handful of current and former Twitter workers sued the company for violation California state law regarding the timeline for notifications of large-scale corporate layoffs.

