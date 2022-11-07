Investors were net buyers of fund assets for the second straight week

The financial community found themselves to be net buyers of fund assets on the week ending November 2nd which included both conventional funds and ETFs for the second straight week, as they added $38.9B.

Money market funds led the charge as they attracted $35.8B, at the same time equity funds garnered $9.6B. At the other end, tax-exempt funds watched $2.4B exit the door and taxable bond funds experienced outflows of $4.1B.

Exchange traded equity ETFs saw a $17.5B influx of investor capital on the week. At the helm were two of the largest funds on the market, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and iShares: Core S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV). SPY attracted $6.7B of inflows, while IVV took in $1.1B of investor capital.

At the other end of the spectrum the Invesco QQQ Trust 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and iShares: Core S&P Total US Market (NYSEARCA:ITOT) noticed the largest amount of outflows at $1.4B and $706M.

Exchange traded fixed income funds on the other had saw $443m leave the space. The SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) and iShares: iBoxx $IG Corp Bond ETF (LQD) took in the largest amount of investor cash as they attracted $1.8B and $1.1B.

The iShares: Short Treasury Bond (SHV) which lost $3.1B and the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) which lost $1.4B were the two ETFs that experienced the most significant outflows under all taxable fixed income ETFs.

