Palantir slips as Citi sees 'further downside' due to slowing growth, government spending

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) slipped on Monday after the data software company reported mixed third-quarter results and guidance, and investment firm Citi said it expects "further downside" next year.

Analyst Tyler Radke noted that Palantir (PLTR) is likely to see "fast decelerating growth" and there is the continued uncertainty of "government inflection into next year" as concerns over federal spending crop up, with the mid-term elections slated for later this year.

Palantir (PLTR) fell slightly more than 3.3% to $7.67 in early trading.

During the third-quarter, Palantir (PLTR) earned an adjusted 1 cent per share on $477.8M, compared to analysts estimates of 2 cents per share on $480.64M.

In the U.S., Palantir (PLTR) said revenue grew 31% year-over-year to $297M, aided in part by a 53% growth rate in commercial revenue. Government revenue grew 23% year-over-year.

On the company's earnings call, CEO Alex Karp said that a global downturn would benefit Palantir (PLTR), going so far as to call the data analytics firm a "prepper company," noting it has $2.4B in cash and no debt.

Despite that, Palantir (PLTR) is likely to fall short of its 30% annual revenue growth target, as it expects fourth-quarter sales to be between $503M and $505M, below the estimates of $505.9M. It also expects adjusted operating profit to be between $78M and $80M.

Late last month, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and the Food and Drug Administration agreed to expand their existing deal to help modernize the agency's approach to food supply chain and resilience.