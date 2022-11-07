Gamida's rises 5% after cell therapy candidate GDA-501 shows promising antitumor activity against HER2+ cancers

Nov. 07, 2022 9:39 AM ETGamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

  • Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) on Monday announced positive data from its cell therapy candidate, GDA-501, to treat cancer.
  • GDA-501, with NAM technology has shown successful expansion of natural killer cells, enhanced functionality, increased cytotoxic activity as well as creating a protective effect against oxidative stress and improved homing to targeted blood and solid tumor cancers, the company said.
  • "These results suggest that GDA-501 represents a unique allogeneic cell therapy candidate potentially targeting HER2+ solid tumors," said Yona Geffen, Research and Development at Gamida Cell.
  • Immune cell therapies have been limited in solid tumors due to multiple barriers, including immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, inefficient trafficking, and heterogeneity of tumor antigens.

