Avaya announces CFO transition

Nov. 07, 2022 9:45 AM ETAVYABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Avaya (AVYA) announces that Kieran McGrath will retire as Executive VP and CFO. Becky Roof, MD at global consulting firm AlixPartners, has been appointed as interim CFO.
  • These changes are effective November 9, 2022, and Mr. McGrath has agreed to continue with Avaya in an advisory capacity until December 1, 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.
  • Additionally, the company announced that Shefali Shah, Executive VP and Chief Administrative Officer, will take on responsibilities in connection with strategic initiatives being implemented by Alan Masarek, the company’s President and CEO.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.