Avaya announces CFO transition
Nov. 07, 2022 9:45 AM ETAVYABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Avaya (AVYA) announces that Kieran McGrath will retire as Executive VP and CFO. Becky Roof, MD at global consulting firm AlixPartners, has been appointed as interim CFO.
- These changes are effective November 9, 2022, and Mr. McGrath has agreed to continue with Avaya in an advisory capacity until December 1, 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.
- Additionally, the company announced that Shefali Shah, Executive VP and Chief Administrative Officer, will take on responsibilities in connection with strategic initiatives being implemented by Alan Masarek, the company’s President and CEO.
