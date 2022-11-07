Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) said its board adopted a limited shareholder rights plan amid news that activist Carl Icahn took an 8.5% stake in the beverage can maker on Thursday. Crown gained 2.3%.

Crown (CCK) said it remains committed to engaging in "constructive' dialogue with its holders. The rights plan goes into effect if an entity, person or group acquires ownership of a 10% stake in the company. The poison pill is in effect until Nov. 6, 2023, according to a statement.

Icahn is to said want Crown (CCK) to jettison noncore businesses and repurchase stock, according to a WSJ report from late Wednesday, which cited people familiar. The billionaire's stake is said to be valued at about $700 million and he is now the company's second biggest holder.

Icahn believes Crown should considering selling or spinning off its units such as its aerosol and food-packaging business as well as Signode, the WSJ said.

Icahn's push comes as the Crown Holdings (CCK) stock has plunged 40% this year prior to the Icahn stake news.. On Tuesday the beverage can maker's shares plummeted 17% after posting a big 3Q miss on bottom line expectations amid persistent inflation pressure.