Tilray Brands acquires Montauk Brewing Company
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) acquires Montauk Brewing Company, the #1 craft brewer in Metro New York.
The acquisition is expected to be accretive to the Company’s adjusted EBITDA.
Financial details were not disclosed.
Tilray (TLRY) already owns another beer company, Sweetwater Brewing Company, which it gained through its 2021 acquisition of Aphria. That company paid ~$300M for the brewer in 2020.
Tilray is also in the U.S. alcohol business through its ownership of the Brekenridge Distillery.
Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and CEO, said, "Tilray Brands continues to strengthen our U.S. footprint and operations through investments in and growing our portfolio of leading lifestyle CPG brands that resonate powerfully with consumers. Montauk Brewing is an iconic brand with leading market share and distribution in the northeast. Tilray Brands intends to leverage SweetWater’s existing nationwide infrastructure and Montauk Brewing’s northeast influence to significantly expand our distribution network and drive profitable growth in our beverage-alcohol segment. This distribution network is part of Tilray’s strategy to leverage our growing portfolio of U.S. CPG brands and ultimately to launch THC-based product adjacencies upon federal legalization in the U.S.”
