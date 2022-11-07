Jumia Technologies names Francis Dufay as Acting CEO after Co-CEOs exit

  • Jumia Technologies' (NYSE:JMIA) Co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec have stepped down with immediate effect, the e-commerce company announced Monday.
  • The leadership change brings company's internal member Francis Dufay to take the helm in the role of Acting CEO.
  • Dufay has been with Jumia since 2014 and has held multiple senior leadership roles including CEO of Ivory Coast and EVP Africa with responsibility for the group's e-commerce business across Africa, Jumia told.
  • Group's CFO Antoine Maillet-Mezeray is now been promoted to Executive Vice President, Finance & Operations.
  • "As we look ahead to the next chapter of Jumia's journey, we want to bring more focus to the core e-commerce business as part of a more simplified and efficient organization with stronger fundamentals and a clearer path to profitability," commented Chairman Jonathan Klein.
  • The company plans to provide additional information in its Q3 earnings call scheduled for Nov. 17.
  • JMIA shares are down 5.51% on Monday.

