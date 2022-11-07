Vision Marine Technologies partners with FBC South Florida
Nov. 07, 2022 9:57 AM ETVision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) has launched a partnership with a large franchisee of Freedom Boat Club, a subsidiary of Brunswick Corp.
- The franchisee will enter into a six-month evaluation program with Vision Marine, which will supply five third party pontoons equipped with its E-Motion 180E fully electric outboard motor and powertrain system.
- After the evaluation period, Vision Marine and Freedom Boat Club South Florida will explore expanding the electric footprint across all ten of its FBC location properties.
- “Our partnership with Alex Mongeon and his Vision Marine team allows our members to experience firsthand the next wave of innovation in marine propulsion.” stated Dan Lund, CEO of Freedom Boat Club of South Florida.
