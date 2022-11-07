Core Scientific sells 45% more bitcoins in October as miner deals with liquidity issue
Nov. 07, 2022 9:58 AM ETCore Scientific, Inc. (CORZ)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) said Monday that it sold 2,285 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in October, up from 1,576 in September, as a slew of industry-wide issues, including depressed BTC prices as well as a rise in the network hash rate and electricity costs, squeezed the miner's liquidity position.
- The BTC sales were executed at an average price of $19,639 for total proceeds of ~$44.8M. It held 62 bitcoins and ~$32M in cash as of October 31.
- The company mined 1,295 bitcoins (BTC-USD) compared with 1,213 in September.
- And it operated ~243K ASIC servers for both colocation and self-mining, representing total mining capacity of 24.4 exahashes per second.
- Towards the end of October, Core Scientific warned investors that it may seek bankruptcy protection.
Comments (4)