Lyft Q3 results likely to highlight company's 'many obstacles': Monness, Crespi, Hardt

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is slated to report third-quarter results after the close of trading and investment firm Monness, Crespi, Hardt believes that growth is likely to slow down and show a great "many obstacles."

Analyst Brian White, who has a neutral rating, noted that the pandemic "negatively impacted" Lyft's (LYFT) business more than others he covers, but even as the U.S. economy has reopened, it has faced a "litany of obstacles."

"As a result, the stock has been in a precipitous downward spiral," White wrote in a note to clients. "Furthermore, we believe the darkest days of this downturn are ahead of us and the ultimate outcome of the Department of Labor’s proposal to reign in the gig worker economy is unclear."

Looking at the third-quarter, White expects Lyft (LYFT) to report $1.068B in revenue, $102.9M in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share. At $1.068B, it would represent year-over-year growth of 24%, well below the 30% seen in the previous quarter and 73% in the year-ago period.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), which competes with Lyft, recently reported third-quarter results that were ahead of expectations.

Looking to the fourth-quarter, White expects revenue of $1.188B, adjusted EBITDA of $192.8M and adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share. For 2023, the analyst expects $5.883B in revenue and adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share.

Nonetheless, Lyft (LYFT) has experienced a number of issues over the past few years White pointed out, including driver supplier issues, the weakening economy and the ongoing concern over the Department of Labor proposal that could see the reclassification of gig economy workers as full-time employees, impacting both Lyft and Uber (UBER).

Lyft (LYFT) recently said it expected this proposal from the Biden Administration and that there has been no change to its business model as a result.

Last week, Lyft (LYFT) announced it would lay off 13% of its workforce, the ride-sharing firm's second round of layoffs since July.