Embraer deliveries rise 10% in Q3
Nov. 07, 2022 10:04 AM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) on Monday said it delivered 33 jets in Q3.
- Out of the 33 deliveries made during the quarter, 10 were commercial and 23 were executive jets (15 light and eight midsize).
- Q3 deliveries were 10% higher compared to the 30 jets delivered in the same period in 2021, when it delivered nine commercial and 21 executive jets.
- Year-to-date, delivered 79 aircraft (27 commercial and 52 executive).
- The firm order backlog ended 3Q22 at US$17.8B, stable compared with last quarter.
- Embraer reaffirms its 2022 deliveries guidance.
