Embraer deliveries rise 10% in Q3

Nov. 07, 2022 10:04 AM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

Outdoor view of the Embraer plant

Leila Melhado/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) on Monday said it delivered 33 jets in Q3.
  • Out of the 33 deliveries made during the quarter, 10 were commercial and 23 were executive jets (15 light and eight midsize).
  • Q3 deliveries were 10% higher compared to the 30 jets delivered in the same period in 2021, when it delivered nine commercial and 21 executive jets.
  • Year-to-date, delivered 79 aircraft (27 commercial and 52 executive).
  • The firm order backlog ended 3Q22 at US$17.8B, stable compared with last quarter.
  • Embraer reaffirms its 2022 deliveries guidance.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.