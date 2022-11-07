Shares of Huadi International (NASDAQ:HUDI), which soared 484% over the past two sessions, plunged 87% early Monday after the Chinese steel products company announced it has agreed to a direct offering of 1M shares at $25 apiece.

Huadi shares opened at $23.73, recently changing hands at $23, down 87% from Friday's close, at around 9:50 a.m. ET.

The maker of stainless steel pipes and tubes announced early Monday that it had entered into an agreement with two institutional investors for a direct registered offering of $25M of its ordinary shares, priced at $25 apiece. The deal is expected to close on Nov. 9.

The stock soared 243% on Thursday and another 70% on Friday in the wake of news that the company was in discussions with Chinese government officials about the establishment of an anode materials project to help accelerate the production of clean energy batteries and storage technologies in China.

Huadi held its US initial public offering in February 2021, raising around $25M.

