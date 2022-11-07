Altantic Equities analyst Simon Clinch upgraded S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) to Overweight on Monday, partly on confidence in the company's acquisition of IHS Markit and the company's resulting diversification.

"We like the company's high-quality diversified business model, self-help tailwinds from cost and revenue synergies, attractive capital return program, and long-term growth, and believe it offers an attractive upside from current levels with downside resilience in the near-term," Clinch wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst reiterated Neutral ratings on Moody's (MCO) and MSCI (MSCI).

Clinch pointed out that S&P Global (SPGI)'s recurring revenue exceeds 70% of total revenue, making the company less prone to significant cyclical swings. In addition, he has been impressed with management's execution over the years, especially the CFO's "precision focus on managing the expense base."

Also, the company's capital return commitments are aligned with its shareholders. It's on track to buying back $12B of shares this year and committed to returning more than 85% of free cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks going forward.

SPGI shares gained 1.0% in Monday morning trading.

Investor day on Dec. 1 may provide a catalyst for the stock as it issues long-term guidance and updates capital allocation plans, Clinch said.

The Overweight rating clashes with the SA Quant rating of Sell and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

In late October, S&P Global (SPGI) Q3 earnings beat consensus even as low debt issuance hurt its ratings revenue.

