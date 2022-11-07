BTRS Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.05, revenue of $51.4M beats by $7.72M

Nov. 07, 2022 10:34 AM ETBTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • BTRS Holdings press release (NASDAQ:BTRS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $51.4M (+24.2% Y/Y) beats by $7.72M.
  • Software and payments segment revenue increased 35.2% year-over-year to $35.2 million, compared to $26.0 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization, increased 33.8% year-over-year to $31.3 million, compared to $23.4 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization expanded by 436 basis points to 60.8%, versus 56.5% for the same period in 2021, driven by improved operating leverage and an increasing mix of software and payments segment revenue.
  • Net loss was $21.2 million, compared to $11.2 million for the same period in 2021.

