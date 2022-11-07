Diana Shipping signs time charter deals for three vessels
Nov. 07, 2022 10:35 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has signed time charter contracts for its m/v Amphitrite, m/v Crystalia and m/v DSI Phoenix.
- The Amphitrite Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel was chartered to Cobelfret at gross charter rate of $14.25K/day for a period until minimum December 1, 2023 up to maximum Feb. 15, 2024. The charter is expected to commence on Nov. 10, 2022.
- The Crystalia Ice Class Panamax dry bulk vessel was chartered to Reachy Shipping at $12.5K/day for a period until minimum Sep. 1, 2023 up to maximum Oct. 15, 2023. The charter is expected to commence on Nov. 8, 2022.
- The Phoenix Ultramax dry bulk vessel has been chartered to ASL Bulk Marine at $13.25K/day for a period of minimum sixteen (16) months to maximum eighteen (18) months. The charter commenced on Nov. 4, 2022.
- These employments are expected to generate ~$15.45M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters.
- DSX shares were up 5% shortly before 10.35AM ET
