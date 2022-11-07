Diana Shipping signs time charter deals for three vessels

Nov. 07, 2022 10:35 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has signed time charter contracts for its m/v Amphitrite, m/v Crystalia and m/v DSI Phoenix.
  • The Amphitrite Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel was chartered to Cobelfret at gross charter rate of $14.25K/day for a period until minimum December 1, 2023 up to maximum Feb. 15, 2024. The charter is expected to commence on Nov. 10, 2022.
  • The Crystalia Ice Class Panamax dry bulk vessel was chartered to Reachy Shipping at $12.5K/day for a period until minimum Sep. 1, 2023 up to maximum Oct. 15, 2023. The charter is expected to commence on Nov. 8, 2022.
  • The Phoenix Ultramax dry bulk vessel has been chartered to ASL Bulk Marine at $13.25K/day for a period of minimum sixteen (16) months to maximum eighteen (18) months. The charter commenced on Nov. 4, 2022.
  • These employments are expected to generate ~$15.45M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters.
  • DSX shares were up 5% shortly before 10.35AM ET

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.