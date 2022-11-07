Raymond James has downgraded Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) to market perform from outperform due to limited growth for Jyseleca (filgotinib) and failures in its mid-stage pipeline.

The firm also withdrew its price target.

Analyst Dane Leone noted that the company "does not have a proven track record in oncology."

Regarding Jyseleca, which is approved for rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis, Leone said that though it will experience some EU growth, its has a low ceiling, given that the European Medicine Agency's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee has recommended limiting use of JAK inhibitors in at-risk patients.

Leone lowered his peak revenue model of ~€450M in FY2027, down from an earlier projection of ~€600M.

Talking about the pipeline, he added that the immunology-focused small molecule targets "appear unlikely to produce a growth driver."