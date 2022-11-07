Galapagos downgraded to market perform at Raymond James on unclear path forward
Raymond James has downgraded Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) to market perform from outperform due to limited growth for Jyseleca (filgotinib) and failures in its mid-stage pipeline.
The firm also withdrew its price target.
Analyst Dane Leone noted that the company "does not have a proven track record in oncology."
Regarding Jyseleca, which is approved for rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis, Leone said that though it will experience some EU growth, its has a low ceiling, given that the European Medicine Agency's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee has recommended limiting use of JAK inhibitors in at-risk patients.
Leone lowered his peak revenue model of ~€450M in FY2027, down from an earlier projection of ~€600M.
Talking about the pipeline, he added that the immunology-focused small molecule targets "appear unlikely to produce a growth driver."
He highlighted the TYK2 inhibitor GLPG3667 for lupus as having some viability. While the company is set to begin phase 2 trials by the end of the year, Leone sees indications in lupus and dermatomyositis as minor opportunities.
See why Seeking Alpha contributor Bram de Haas is bullish on Galapagos (GLPG).
Comments