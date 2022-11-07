CF Bankshares GAAP EPS of $0.65 misses by $0.07, revenue of $14.02M beats by $1.22M
Nov. 07, 2022 10:38 AM ETCF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK)NIMBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- CF Bankshares press release (NASDAQ:CFBK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.65 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $14.02M (+12.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.22M.
- Return on Average Assets (ROA) was 1.02% and Core Return on Average Assets was 1.25% for the third quarter, while Return on Average Equity (ROE) was 12.62% and Core Return on Average Equity was 15.43%.
- For the first nine months of 2022, Net Income was $13.5 million ($2.06 per share), ROA was 1.14% and ROE was 13.74%.
- Net interest margin (NIM) increased 32 bps during the quarter to 3.36%.
- Book value per share increased to $20.85 at September 30, 2022.
- Net loans and leases grew by $96 million, or 27.8% (annualized), during the quarter. Net loans and leases totaled $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022.
Comments