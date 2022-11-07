Lucid Q3 vehicle production numbers support financials?
Nov. 07, 2022 10:42 AM ETLCIDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lucid (LCID) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.30 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $200.21M
- Last quarter, the stock had slumped on revised production volume outlook to a range of 6K to 7K vehicles.
- Company produced 2,282 vehicles during Q3 at its manufacturing facility in Arizona, more than tripling the number produced in Q2, and delivered 1,398 vehicles during the same period.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
SA Author rating of Hold; Wall St. rating of Buy with average price target of $15.09; Quant rating of Holdl with lowest factor grades given to revisions and momentum.
Among recent news: 'Tesla, Lucid and Canoo lead big gains in EV sector after China's Xi Jinping talks up technology'; 'Lucid Group has a powerful backstop with Saudi Arabia relationship - Morgan Stanley' and 'Lucid produced 2,282 vehicles in Q3, on track to achieve annual production guidance of 6K to 7K vehicles'
A comparative price performance of the stock on a YTD basis shows:
- Contributor commentary on the stock looks like: 'Lucid Group: Luxury EV Maker With Tesla-Beating Potential'; 'Lucid: Impressive Production Ramp' and 'Lucid: After Recent Lows, Is The Stock A Buy?'
