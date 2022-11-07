Will Novavax Q3 results reverse revenue miss trend as COVID shot secures several approvals?

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.59 (+136.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $555.5M (+210.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NVAX has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.

The COVID vaccine maker's stock fell -29.64% on Aug. 9 after its Q2 results wherein revenue declined ~38% Y/Y to $186M missing the Street forecasts by as much as $834M. YTD, the stock has shed ~86%, see chart here.

Earlier in October, Novavax COVID-19 vaccine received U.S. FDA nod for use as a booster shot for people aged 18 years and older. The same month, the company had reported data showing that that Nuvaxovid was effective as a booster and also led to increased antibody titers for Omicron BA.1, BA.2, and BA.5 variants.

Novavax's booster, which would be sold as Covovax in India, is also on an approval path with the Indian drug regulator, according to the company's manufacturing partner Serum Institute of India.

The company's vaccine received clearance in several regions, including in Israel, Taiwan, New Zealand, and the EU, during Q3.

During the quarter, Novavax also extended its COVID-19 vaccine production deal with Swiss life sciences company Siegfried.

In September end, Novavax said that that an initial 1M doses of its COVID-19 vaccine were available for use in the U.K. The month also Novavax downgraded by JPMorgan to Underweight from Neutral citing, among other things, the company's long-term outlook.

Novavax's COVID and flu vaccine combo has also shown promise in an early-stage study.

While companies like Pfizer and Moderna have been bringing out update COVID boosters, a new study suggested that the antibody response from the newly designed mRNA-based COVID-19 boosters was not superior to that generated from the original monovalent vaccines.