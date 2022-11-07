Affiliated Managers stock jumps 12% on Q3 earnings beat

  • Affiliated Managers (NYSE:AMG) stock jumped 12% to an 11-week high on Monday after the investment management firm reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Q3 adj. EPS was $4.21 vs. $4 in Q3 2021.
  • Revenue rose 0.6% Y/Y to $578.6M, with AUM as of Sept. 30 at $644.6B (vs. $690.9B as of Jun. 30 and $747.8B as of Sept 30, 2021).
  • "While impacted by ongoing client de-risking, particularly in global equities, net client cash flows improved in the quarter and included strong inflows in our alternative strategies," said CEO Jay Horgen.
  • Affiliated Managers (AMG) also announced the sale of its minority stake in Baring Private Equity Asia and investment in a new affiliate, which is a $4B private markets firm specializing in communications infrastructure.
  • "Proceeds from the sale of our minority interest in BPEA significantly enhance our financial flexibility," Horgen noted.
  • During Q3, Affiliated Managers (AMG) repurchased ~$80M in stock, bringing total YTD buybacks to ~$345M.
  • The company's board also increased its stock repurchase authorization to 5.8M shares.
  • Shares of Affiliated Managers (AMG) have fallen ~17% YTD.

