DuPont Q3 Earnings Preview: material strength yet to be seen, no pun intended

Nov. 07, 2022 2:13 PM ETDuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

DuPont Silicon Valley Technology & Innovation Center, Sunnyvale, California

Sundry Photography

  • DuPont (NYSE:DD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-31.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.2B (-25.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, DD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
  • SA contributor Valuentum holds a mixed opinion on DD, calling it a "solid company" but not one of its favorites, citing near term headwinds, inflationary pressures.
  • Another Seeking Alpha contributor Wolf Report writes that company's results "do not in any way justify" the decline in stock's valuation as the company is still in midst of transformation.
  • DD stock is down 23.3% so far this year, while the S&P 500 Materials index fell 16.7%.
  • Last week, DuPont and Rogers Corp terminated their $5.2B deal after they failed to obtain timely clearance from Chinese regulators. The company's shares rose 5.5% since the deal got scrapped.
  • In October, DD and Celanese got EU approval for Celanese to buy DuPont's unit in a planned $11B deal, subject to certain divestment conditions.
  • DuPont also declared quarterly dividend of $0.33 a share, in line with previous quarters in October.
  • DD's Seeking Alpha Quant rating is 3.02, with a ranking of 15 out of 45 among specialty chemicals stocks.
  • The SA Quant rating on DD is a hold, while average rating by Wall Street and SA Authors is buy.

