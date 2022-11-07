Certara climbs 20% on $449M stock purchase by Arsenal Capital Partners
Nov. 07, 2022 11:04 AM ETCERTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Arsenal Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in investing in and building transformational healthcare companies, has committed to make a new $449M investment in Certara (CERT).
- Arsenal currently owns ~4% of shares outstanding and will acquire ~30M additional shares from funds controlled by EQT Private Equity, at a price of $15 per share.
- Upon closing of the transaction, which is subject to HSR regulatory approval, Arsenal will own ~22% of shares.
- In a separate agreement with the company, Arsenal has agreed to a two-year lock-up prohibiting any sale of the newly purchased shares without company approval, reflecting Arsenal’s commitment to being a long-term shareholder.
