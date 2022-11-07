Certara climbs 20% on $449M stock purchase by Arsenal Capital Partners

Nov. 07, 2022 11:04 AM ETCERTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Arsenal Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in investing in and building transformational healthcare companies, has committed to make a new $449M investment in Certara (CERT).
  • Arsenal currently owns ~4% of shares outstanding and will acquire ~30M additional shares from funds controlled by EQT Private Equity, at a price of $15 per share.
  • Upon closing of the transaction, which is subject to HSR regulatory approval, Arsenal will own ~22% of shares.
  • In a separate agreement with the company, Arsenal has agreed to a two-year lock-up prohibiting any sale of the newly purchased shares without company approval, reflecting Arsenal’s commitment to being a long-term shareholder.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.