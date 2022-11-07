Hong Kong-based GigaCloud stock jumps 34% after hitting all-time low last week

Nov. 07, 2022 11:09 AM ETGigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos

Hong Kong-based GigaCloud (NASDAQ:GCT) stock shot up 43% in morning trading Monday after hitting a 52-week low last Thursday.

Shares of GigaCloud opened at $6.36, dipping to an early low of $5.82 before jumping to a high of $7.10. The stock recently changed hands at $6.65 at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET.

Last Thursday, GigaCloud said that it had opened its first office in Malaysia as part of its plan to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia. The company is a provider of e-commerce services for large parcel merchandise such as furniture.

GigaCloud held its initial public offering on Aug. 18, raising $36M. The stock rocketed over 200% during its second day of trading and hit a 52-week high of $62 on Aug. 22. The shares dropped to a 52-week low of $4.14 on Nov. 3, but finished the session higher at $4.42.

For more on GigaCloud, check out SA contributor Bamboo Works' "GigaCloud Joins Wall Street Parade of China Meme Stocks".

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.