Alliance Bernstein: History suggests stock valuations might be near a bottom

Alliance Bernstein said Monday that it sees indications that market valuations are unlikely to fall much further from here, pointing to historical precedent and signals that the Federal Reserve will end its rate-hiking campaign by early 2023.

A compression in valuations has fueled 2022's slide in the major market averages (SP500), (DJI), (COMP.IND), along with their key tracking ETFs (NYSEARCA:SPY), (IVV), (VOO), (DIA), (QQQ). This has come after the Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates to fight off elevated levels of inflation.

Since the beginning of the trading year, the forward price/earnings ratio of S&P 500 stocks dropped from 22.3x to 16.7x, the firm noted, a compression that equates to a 25% decline in the market.

However, Alliance Bernstein argued that a look at the relationship between valuations and Fed policy going back to 1978 indicates that "in most periods when yields were between 4% and 6%, P/E valuations didn’t fall much below 15x."

"History suggests that unless rates rise dramatically from here, valuation compression may have nearly run its course in the US stock market," the firm noted.

Alliance Bernstein said that higher rates could endanger this thesis but that it currently doesn't see the Fed pushing rates much past the current consensus.

"Fed funds futures imply that the US Federal funds rate will peak at nearly 5% by early 2023. We think it’s unlikely that rates will climb to extremely high levels seen in the early 1980s," the firm said.

The main exception to the historical trend comes from the financial crisis of 2007/2008. However, Alliance Bernstein called that "a very different mix of conditions than we are experiencing today, especially if a deep economic downturn can be avoided."

In another caveat, Alliance Bernstein also suggested that while valuations could be approaching a bottom, stock prices will still take earnings results into account.

"In many cases, earnings forecasts haven’t come down enough to reflect the potential business decay ahead," the firm said. "Given uncertainties about inflation, rates and growth, some investors are concerned that share price declines and current valuations don’t yet reflect the deteriorating environment."

Looking at how investors can respond to the current environment, Alliance Bernstein recommended a stock-picking approach.

"Beneath the aggregate market valuation, we believe investors can find individual opportunities, for example, in companies and sectors that have proven earnings resilience during past recessions," the firm contended. "In today’s uncertain environment, investors should search for stocks of select companies whose earnings outlooks are stronger than implied by their low share prices."

See below a chart showing the forward P/E multiples and interest rates since 1978 along with the complete investment note by Alliance Bernstein.