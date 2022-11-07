Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) added ~16% in the morning hours Monday to reach the highest level since June after the generic drugmaker announced its Q3 2022 financial results and Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) agreed to a buyout deal with the company.

However, VIatris (VTRS) did not meet the Street forecast for its Q3 revenue, which dropped for the third consecutive quarter with a ~10% decline to $4.1B.

Revenue from developed markets fell ~8% YoY to $2.4B, while generics and branded medicines added $1.2B and $2.5B with ~13% YoY and ~9% YoY declines, respectively.

Best-selling cholesterol therapy Lipitor and calcium channel blocker Norvasc brought $420.4M and $189.3M to the topline with ~3% YoY growth and ~5% YoY drop, respectively, while the company’s revenue from new products reached $144M compared to $198.4M in the prior year period.

For the quarter, Viatris (VTRS) reported $354.3M in net earnings with ~14% YoY growth as gross margin improved to 42.2% from 34.7% in Q3 2021.

Despite ~$614M of debt repayment, Viatris (VTRS) has extended its year-to-date free cash flow generation by $765M in Q3 to ~$2.6B while its cash and cash equivalents dropped ~8% from 2021 year-end to $646.7M.

Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula highlighted the company’s efforts to reduce debt. “We have paid down approximately $2.1 billion of debt year-to-date and have delivered on our 2022 debt paydown target one quarter ahead of schedule,” he said.

Viatris (VTRS) reiterates its full-year financial guidance, including a revenue outlook of $16.2B – $16.7B, which is in line with $16.5B in the consensus.