BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded to an Equal Weight investment rating from Underweight by analysts at Wells Fargo Securities. They said they’re more confident the energy company’s investments in gas and low-carbon energy will pay off going into 2024.

“While still in the early stages of transitioning from an IOC [integrated oil company] to an integrated energy company, BP continues to deliver strong operating performance which increases confidence in the company's long-term potential value accretion,” Roger D. Read, analyst at Wells Fargo, said in a Nov. 6 report.

The bank said its prior rating was based on the idea that investors prefer IOCs instead energy companies that are in transition to other energy sources. Wells Fargo raised its earnings estimates for BP (BP) for this year and 2023.

The bank also lifted its price target for BP to $36 a share from $31 based on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of four times estimated 2024 EPS. The lower multiple in comparison with peers reflects BP’s (BP) energy transition efforts and move away from integrated oil operations.

BP (BP) last week reported adjusted EPS for Q3 of $2.59, beating Wall Street's average estimate by $0.64. It added $2.5 billion to its stock buyback plan for 2022.

BP (BP) this year had risen 34% through the end of Nov. 4, compared with a 21% decline for the Standard & Poor's 500 index (SP500).