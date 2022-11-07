S&P, Dow, Nasdaq mixed as midterm elections week kicks off; CPI print also in focus

U.S. stocks seesawed in a volatile trading session on Monday, as cautious market participants looked ahead to an eventful week of midterm elections, inflation data and corporate earnings.

By afternoon, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was down 0.18% at 10,456.17 points, weighed down Apple after the iPhone maker extended its losses to a sixth straight day.

The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was 0.10% higher at 3,774.43 points. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) had gained 0.62% to 32,605.56, helped by Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, eight were trading in the green, with Energy the top gainer. Utilities fell the most.

"History suggests the mid-terms are a big influence on markets as they always seem to rally once mid-terms (or Presidential elections) are out of the way," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "Our economists' base case is that Republicans will take the House but Democrats will maintain their slim majority in the Senate," he added.

The calendar is light in terms of economic data on Monday. Investors will be closely watching out for the consumer price inflation report due on Thursday.

"Job growth is slowing, on track to slip below 100K by next March, pushing up unemployment. Wage growth appears to be softening, though the data are not quite definitive, yet. If recent trends continue, and core CPI prints moderate, Chair Powell’s stance will have to change," Pantheon Macro said.

With more than 80% of the S&P 500 (SP500) companies having reported their third quarter results, the earnings season has started to slow down. Entertainment giant Walt Disney, ride-hailing firm Lyft, and video game makers Activision Blizzard and Take-Two are among high profile names scheduled to make their announcements this week. Major retailers Walmart and Target are on tap the week after.

Among active movers, eye disorders focused biopharma Oyster Point surged after generic drugmaker Viatris agreed to buy it. Pharmacy giant Walgreens gained after its unit entered into an $8.9B deal. Meta advanced on a report of big layoffs. Carvana extended its slump following Friday's crash on a disappointing earnings report and bankruptcy worries.

Turning to the bond market, Treasury yields were higher. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 4 basis point to 4.20% and the 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) was up 7 basis points to 4.72%. The former rose by 16 basis points last week, while the latter added 23 basis points.

"Front-end yields rose and the curve flattened as Chair Powell laid the groundwork for a downshift in the pace of hikes, but also indicated that the terminal rate is likely to be higher than previously expected. The sharp repricing of the market’s Fed policy expectations is unlikely to advance further over the near term, and this hawkish shift has justified the sharp move in yields (last) week," JPMorgan analysts said in a note.

The dollar index (DXY) was also lower by 0.6% and trading near the 110.2 level.