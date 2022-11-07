Tree Island Steel gets TSX approval to renew NCIB

Nov. 07, 2022 11:39 AM ETTree Island Steel Ltd. (TWIRF), TSL:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Tree Island Steel (OTCPK:TWIRF) on Monday said it received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its proposed normal course issuer bid.
  • Under NCIB, TWIRF to purchase up to 1.41M common shares, representing ~5% of issued and outstanding common shares.
  • Purchases under NCIB will be made through the facilities of TSX or any Canadian alternative trading system.
  • The period of NCIB will extend from Nov 9, 2022 to Nov 8, 2023, or an earlier date should TWIRF complete its purchases.

