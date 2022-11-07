LiveRamp Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETLiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-65.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $143.37M (+12.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RAMP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
