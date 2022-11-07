Snap, Alphabet, Pinterest gain following report of Meta layoffs

Nov. 07, 2022 11:47 AM ET Snap Inc. (SNAP), GOOG, PINS, META IPG, OMC, GOOGL By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

  • Several advertising and social network-centric stocks were largely higher on Monday after it was reported that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is preparing to lay off thousands of employees in short order.
  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was among the top gainers, rising more than 7.3% to $9.83 in early Monday trading. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), perhaps Meta's (META) largest competitor, also rose, adding 1.3%, while Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) saw more modest gains.
  • Advertising such as Omnicom (OMC) and The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) oscillated between fractional gains and losses.
  • On Sunday night, it was reported that Facebook's parent company was preparing to cut "many thousands" of jobs in the wake of a disappointing earnings report that included rising costs.
  • In addition, Meta Platforms (META) told its employees to cancel non-essential travel this week.
  • At the end of the third-quarter, Meta (META) had approximately 87,000 employees.
  • Earlier this month, the head of Meta Platforms (META) Indian business exited the company and is slated to take a key role at Snap (SNAP), according to media reports.

