Ziff Davis Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETZiff Davis, Inc. (ZD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.53 (-34.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $345.51M (-22.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
